Market Wrap, June 18: Indices snap 4-day losing streak, Sensex up 86 pts

Benchmark indices halted their four-day losing streak to end Tuesday's session higher, lifted by gains in financials and

The benchmark S&P rose 86 points, or 0.2 per cent, higher to 39,046, with Vedanta, Coal India, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, and HCL Tech among the top gainers. Out of the 30 BSE scrips, 20 ended the day in the green. Nearly 966 shares advanced, 1,571 declined, while 124 remained unchanged.

The broader Nifty50 index climbed 19 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 11,691.5.

Of the 11 sectoral indices, four ended the session in the red. IT index gained the highest 0.58 per cent, followed by Metal index, up 0.5 per cent.

In the broader market, the ended the day at 11,543, up 12 points, or 0.08 per cent, while the S&P SmallCap index tumbled 60 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 14,113.

BUZZING STOCKS

Dabur India stocks slid 5 per cent to Rs 382 in morning deals on the BSE on Tuesday after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to 'sell' from ‘neutral’. The stock ended the day 3.23 per cent lower at Rs 387.85.

Shares of Jet Airways crashed 41 per cent to Rs 40.45 on Tuesday, after State (SBI) - led lenders’ consortium moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.