Market Wrap, June 21: Sensex ends 407 pts lower, Nifty below 11,750

Benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, wiping out previous session's gains, amid weakness in auto stocks, as uncertainty around the US-China trade negotiations and rising prices outweighed investor euphoria around the US Federal Reserve’s hints at future rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P crashed 407 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 39,194, with YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, and Sun Pharma leading the list of losers. The broader Nifty50 index settled 108 points lower at 11,724.

All the NSE sectoral indices except PSU Bank finished the session with losses, with Pharma and Auto, down 1.46 and 1.22, respectively dipped the most. About 1,157 shares advanced, 1,292 declined, and 167 remained unchanged on the NSE.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex closed the week 0.65 per cent lower while the Nifty50 slipped 0.84 per cent.

In the broader market, the lost 56 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 14,625, while the S&P BSE SmallCap rose 19 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 14,084..

BUZZING STOCKS

Aurobindo Pharma shares slipped 8 per cent to Rs 579 on the BSE in early morning trade on Friday after the company received a warning letter from US health regulator for its Unit XI, API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The stock ended the day 3.92 per cent lower at Rs 602.35.



Sobha stocks dipped 11 per cent to Rs 500 on BSE on Friday after more than four per cent total equity of the real estate developer changed hands via block deals in early morning trade. By the end of the session, the stock was down 7.39 per cent lower to Rs 520.30.