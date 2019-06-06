Market Wrap, June 6: Sensex tanks 554 pts, biggest one-day fall in 2019

Benchmark indices posted their biggest one-day loss in 2019, dragged down by financials and bank stocks even though the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent in the second bi-monthly monetary policy meet of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20).

Financials drop post DHFL crisis, liquidity issues, and trimmed GDP growth projections were among the major factors that dragged the lower on Thursday.



The benchmark S&P slipped 554 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 39,530, with IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and State were among the top losers. Only eight of the 30 constituents ended the day in the green. The broader Nifty50 index tumbled 178 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 11,844.

All the sectoral indices ended Thursday's session with losses, led by PSU Bank, down 4.9 per cent, and followed by Private Bank, down 2.29 per cent.

In the broader market, the tumbled 269 points, or 1.77 per cent, to 14,931, while the settled at 14,673, down 238 points, or 1.6 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) tanked 15.86 per cent to Rs 93.90, hitting an over five-year low on the BSE after rating agencies downgraded its commercial papers (CP), citing delays in debt servicing. The stock was trading at its lowest level since December 23, 2013 on the BSE.

Shares of Eros International Media were hammered by heavy selling during the early morning deals on Thursday after ratings company CARE cut its long-term loan facilities ratings from 'BBB-' to 'D'. The stock was locked in the lower circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 53.10 per share on the BSE, which was also its lifetime low.