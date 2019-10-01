Market Wrap, Oct 1: Sensex ends 362 pts lower; Nifty ends at 11,360

After tumbling around 2 per cent in the intra-day deals, the benchmark indices staged smart recovery in the fag-end of the session but still settled with nearly a per cent losses.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 38,305.41, down 362 points or 0.94 per cent.

The index recovered 376 points from day's low. YES Bank (down 23 per cent) emerged as the biggest drag on the index while HDFC Bank (up nearly 2 per cent) was the top performer.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index lost 218 points or 1.54 per cent to end at 13,886.42 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 12,959, down 212 points or 1.61 per cent.

On the NSE, the benchmark Nifty50 index ended at 11,359.90, down 115 points or 1 per cent.

Volatility index India VIX rose 5.22 per cent to settle at 16.70 levels.

On the sectoral front, all the indices on the NSE ended in the red. Media counters bled the most, followed by realty, PSU banks and metal stocks. The Nifty Media index ended at 1,722.15 levels, down 77.85 points or 4.32 per cent.





The initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was fully subscribed in the morning deals on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. Till 04:00 Pm, the issue was subscribed 2.59 times.

The total bids received stood at 22.5 million equity shares while the total issue size stands at 20.2 shares. The retail investors' portion was subscribed a total of 3.23 times while NII (Non Institutional Investors) quota saw a subscription of 0.42 times, data available with BSE and NSE showed.

Shares of rate sensitive sectors like banking, real estate and automobile companies came under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, falling by up to 30 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Container Corporation of India (Concor) rallied up to 14 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day deals after group of secretaries cleared disinvestment proposal of these public sector companies.



The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 24.4 per cent decline in sales at 1,22,640 units in September. The company had sold 1,62,290 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.