Market Wrap,October 29: Sensex adds 582 pts, Nifty50 ends at 11,787

Solid buying in counters such as auto, banks, and metals helped benchmark indices settle with around 1.50 per cent gains on Tuesday. Investor sentiment got a major boost on better-than-expected September quarter results of companies such as Tata Motors, ITC, and State Bank of India (SBI). That apart, reports that the government may scrap dividend distribution tax (DDT) also cheered market participants. Besides, optimism around US-China trade deal, too, aided the bulls.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 582 points or 1.48 per cent to end the session at 39,832 levels, with Tata Motors (up over 16 per cent) being the top gainer and Bharti Airtel (down over 3 per cent) the biggest loser. The index reclaimed the crucial 39,800 level for the first time since July 5.

Market breadth was in favour of advances as out of 2,677 companies traded on the BSE, 1,439 advanced and 1,027 declined while 211 remained unchanged.

On the NSE, the benchmark Nifty50 index settled at 11,786.85, up 160 points or 1.37 per cent.

Both the frontline indices rose to over four-month high.

Volatility index India VIX jumped nearly 5 per cent to 16.35 levels.

On the sectoral front, barring media stocks, all the indices on the NSE ended in the green. Nifty Auto index gained the most - up 4.29 per cent to 8,450.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap gained 161 points or over 1 per cent to end at 14,603 while the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 13,384, up 73 points or 0.55 per cent.

BUZZING STOCKS

Among individual stocks, HUL, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries (RIL) hit record highs during the session.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 17 per cent to Rs 172.55 on the BSE on better-than-expected Q2 results. The auto major had settled over 16 per cent higher during the one-hour Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, that marked the beginning of new Samvat year - 2076. In the two trading sessions, the stock has jumped over 30 per cent.

Shares of Bharti Airtel slipped up to 4 per cent in the opening deals on Tuesday after the company deferred its September quarter results till November 14 saying it needed more clarity on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter. The company was slated to release its financial results today. The stock settled at Rs 360, down nearly 3.50 per cent.

Metal stocks such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, SAIL and JSW Steel advanced up to 9.5 per cent on the NSE on reports government could allow integrated steel producers to divert a portion of iron ore from their captive mines for use by other joint venture entities. That apart, optimism around US-China trade deal also boosted investor sentiment.

GLOBAL

Asian shares crept to a three-month peak on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in Sino-US trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.2 per cent and touched its highest since late July.

In commodities, oil prices edged lower ahead of US stockpile numbers.