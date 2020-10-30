Market Wrap, October 30: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
-
The domestic benchmark indices ended Friday's volatile session in the negative territory amid weak global cues.
Among headline indices, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 136 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 39,614 levels and the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,642, down 28 points, or 0.24 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Maruti and HUL were the top Sensex drags. On the other hand, Tata Steel, and NTPC were the biggest gainers on the index.
Shares of Reliance Industries ended over 1 per cent higher on the BSE. The company is slated to declare its Q2 results later in the day.
Volatility index, India VIX, rose 3 per cent to 24.7 levels.
On a weekly basis, Sensex slipped 2.6 per cent while Nifty lost 2.4 per cent.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.62 per cent higher at 14,905 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended flat at 14,888, down just 0.03 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty Metal index rallied over 1.5 per cent while Nifty Realty gained over 2 per cent. Nifty Auto, on the other hand, dropped over 1 per cent to 7,758 levels.
Now, let's focus on the global markets.
World stocks slipped further on Friday and safe havens got a fillip as jitters over a rising global Covid-19 infection rate and next week's US presidential election weighed on sentiment.
In Europe, the blue-chip EuroSTOXX 50 was down 0.6 per cent to take its weekly loss to 6.8 per cent and leaving it at levels last seen in late May.
In commodities, global oil prices moved in and out of the negative territory on Friday but remained on course for a second monthly fall as rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the United States heighten concerns over fuel consumption.
