Market Wrap, September 15: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The benchmark indices ended over half a per cent higher on Tuesday, led by buying in financial counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 288 points, or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044 levels, with IndusInd Bank (up nearly 5 per cent) being the top gainer and Titan (down around 1.5 per cent) the biggest loser.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Axis Bank were the major contributors to the Sensex's gain. Of 30 constituents, 21 advanced and the rest 9 declined.

NSE's Nifty50 ended at 11,522, up 82 points, or 0.71 per cent. India VIX dropped nearly 4 per cent to 20.39 levels.

Meanwhile, the broader market continued to outperform the frontline indices. The S&P BSE SmallCap index settled nearly 1.5 per cent higher at 15,363.57 levels while the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 15,015, up 127 points, or 0.85 per cent.

On the sectoral front, pharma stocks rallied the most. The Nifty Pharma index ended nearly 2 per cent higher at 11,450.50 levels. Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.85 per cent to 12,431.90 levels while Nifty Bank added 1.65 per cent to 22,466 points. On the other hand, Nifty Realty slipped the most - down over 0.7 per cent to 221 levels.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) hit a fresh record high of Rs 670.65 on the BSE, thereby entering the elite club of firms with Rs 1 trillion market-capitalisation (m-cap). The firm joins the ranks of Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Avenue Supermarts. READ MORE

Hexaware Technologies advanced over 6 per cent to Rs 451 on the BSE, extending its previous day's 2 per cent gain, ahead of the closure of its delisting offer today. READ MORE

Shares of Tata Motors Differential Voting Rights (DVRs) continued their northward movement, hitting an over six-month high of Rs 63.95, up 5 per cent in intra-day trade on the BSE. In the past six-weeks, it has rallied 63 per cent, as against 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock settled at Rs 63.65.

Global markets

World stocks rose on Tuesday on the back of upbeat Chinese data and optimism about novel coronavirus vaccines, as a struggling dollar kept the hot streaks for the euro and some of the biggest emerging market currencies sizzling.

In Asia, China stocks ended higher. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 per cent to 4,688.48, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 per cent to 3,295.68. China’s industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, while retail sales grew for the first time this year, suggesting the economic recovery is gathering pace.

In commodities, oil prices edged slightly higher but forecasts of a slower than expected recovery in global fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic weighed.