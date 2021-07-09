Market Wrap Podcast, July 9: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Indian Equities declined in-line with Asian peers on Friday as rapidly spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 in the region fanned fears of a stalled growth. That apart, Washington's call to add at least 10 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang pulled benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, and China down by up to 1 per cent.

However, stocks in Europe, along with US stock Futures, rebounded after JPMorgan Asset Management, BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management -- which together account for some $12 trillion in assets -- said global growth is still on track.

Amid these mixed global cues, benchmark indices remained volatile during the day but ended lower amid profit-booking in blue chip stocks. Heavyweights TCS, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and HDFC, along with Wipro, Bajaj Auto, and M&M, dragged the S&P BSE Sensex down 183 points, or 0.35 per cent, to settle at 52,386 levels while NSE's 50-share benchmark declined 38 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at 15,690 levels.

The broader markets, on the flipside, settled about half a per cent higher with the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices rising 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Among individual stocks, shares of Tata Consultancy Services slipped nearly 2 per cent at Rs 3,201 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday, after a slowdown in the company's India business dragged its June quarter (Q1FY22) earnings.

While the brokerages on a consensus did revise their earnings estimates downwards on revenue miss in the June quarter, and flagged rich valuations, they largely held 'Buy' or 'Hold' calls on the stock.

Technically, the overall price structure reflects an "ascending triangle pattern" for IT major TCS. As per daily charts, the stock faces stiff resistance in the range of Rs 3,400 – Rs 3,300 per share. That said, a breakout above this level may result in a rally towards Rs 3,700 and then Rs 3,900 levels.

That apart, Bajaj Finserv entered the elite club of companies having a market capitalisation (market-cap) of Rs 2 trillion after its stock price hit a new high of Rs 12,910, up 4.6 per cent in Friday's otherwise range-bound market. The stock of the Bajaj Group's holding company surpassed its previous high of Rs 12,529.15, touched on June 28, 2021.

At close, Bajaj Finserv's market-capitalisation stood at Rs 2.03 trillion. Currently, Bajaj Finserv holds the 20th position in terms of overall market-cap ranking. Bajaj Finance, another group company, stood at number 9th with a market-cap of Rs 3.7 trillion, data shows.

Shares of Tata Steel, meanwhile, ended as the top Nifty gainer, up over 4 per cent at Rs 1,240, after rating agency CARE Rating revised the company's long-term credit rating to "stable outlook" from "negative". The stock of the Tata Group Company was trading close to its record high level of Rs 1,247, touched on May 12, 2021.

According to the rating agency, the revision in rating and outlook assigned to the instruments of Tata Steel Limited (TSL) factors in the improvement in performance witnessed during FY21, especially Q2FY21 onwards.

Lastly, shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were locked in the upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 86.50 on the BSE after the latest shareholding pattern showed that ace investor Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased his holding in the company by purchasing additional 4 million equity shares during the April-June quarter (Q2CY21).

Primary market update:

Volatility in the secondary diverted investors towards primary offers with the three-day issues of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects garnering massive subscription.

Clean Sciences' issue, for instance, has been subscribed over 93 times with non-institutional investors' portion seeing a subscription of 206 times and QIB portion 156 times.

GR Infra, on the other hand, has been subscribed 102 times with NII and QIB portions getting subscribed by 238 times and 168 times, respectively.