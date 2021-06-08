Market Wrap Podcast, June 8: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Benchmark indices ended a range-bound around flat line on Tuesday, even as broader scaled fresh record peaks as stock-specific action dominated the equity today. The BSE-barometer of 30 shares settled at 52,275 levels, down 53 points or 0.10 per cent while the Nifty50 shut shop at 15,740-mark, down 11.5 points or 0.07 per cent.

Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, HCL Tech, and Infosys were the top gainers on the indices. Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kotak Bank, HDFC, and SBI, meanwhile, were the top laggards.

In the broader market space, the BSE MidCap index hit a record peak for the fifth consecutive day, at 22,822.6 levels, and ended the day at 22,769.5 levels, up 0.36 per cent. The SmallCap counterpart, on the other hand, closed 0.9 per cent higher at 24,827 levels after hitting a new peak of 24,868 earlier today.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, however, cautions investors against the "excessive rally" in the broader market as any correction in the market is felt more in the mid-, small-cap stocks due to lack of depth in the segment.

Individually, Adani Power hit a record high of Rs 152, soaring 20 per cent in intra-day trade, on the back of heavy volumes while Torrent Power and Tata Power gained over 4 per cent each on the BSE. Propelled by these, the S&P BSE Power index hit a 10-year high of 3,008, a level last seen in January 2011.

Besides, shares of Piramal Enterprises zoomed 11 per cent to Rs 2,183 on the BSE in intra-day trade, thus surging 17 per cent in two days, after the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Piramal Group’s resolution plan for the beleaguered DHFL. The latter's stock was also locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 10 per cent at Rs 22.85 on the BSE.

Lastly, shares of Laurus Labs hit a new high of Rs 642, up 12 per cent on the BSE. The stock was quoting higher for the eighth straight trading day and has outperformed the market by surging 73 per cent in the past three months after the company’s promoters released most of the pledged shares by selling their stake.

On the sectoral front, metal and financial stocks remained under pressure with the Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, and Metal indices closing up to 1.4 per cent lower. On the upside, the Nifty IT, FMCG, and Pharma indices gained around 1 per cent each.

In the primary market, the growth versus profitability debate in the context of Zomato seems to be already heating up ahead of the company’s initial public offering (IPO) planned later this year. According to analysts at Jefferies, while one set of investors are looking at Zomatos’ growth metrics even at the cost of medium-term profitability, the other camp is looking for a clear path to profitability going ahead. Potential competition from Amazon, Thrive etc. is also on investors' minds and so is the dynamics between Zomato and Swiggy, they said.

Global markets



European stocks hit new highs on Tuesday, lifted by travel and real estate shares, but weak German industrial output data and doubts over the United Kingdom lifting restrictions later this month capped gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat after notching a record high earlier, while the UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.4 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended 0.3 per cent lower, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.13 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite ended 0.5 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, futures of Wall Street's three main indices were mixed. Dow Jones Futures were down 0.04 per cent while Nasdaq Futures were up 0.25 per cent.