Market Wrap Podcast, September 14: All that happened in the markets today

Tracking a cautious global market mood, Indian benchmark indices too came off day's high but managed to close in the green for the second time in the last three sessions. The BSE barometer Sensex despite opening on a bullish note, ended flat with a positive bias, up 69 points at 58,247. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart Nifty gained 25 points to settle at 17,380. In the 50-pack index, 32 stocks closed in the green and 17 in the red while one remained unchanged.

That said, at the broader market level, the mid and small-cap stocks continued to be in vogue. The BSE Midcap index rallied 1.09 per cent after it hit a new high in intra-day deals. The BSE Smallcap pack closed 0.63 per cent higher.

In the sectoral landscape, only three sectors - Metals, FMCG and Financial Services ended in the red. The best gainer was Nifty Media that soared over 14 per cent, thanks to a rally in Zee Entertainment and Dish TV. Other gainers included Nifty Private Bank, Auto and IT indices.

On the stock-specific front, the Essel Group companies hogged the most eyeballs in today's session as the stock of Zee Entertainment posted its biggest intra-day move with a gain of 40 per cent. The stock rallied ahead of the AGM later today in which Invesco Developing Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC are seeking to remove Punit Goenka, currently MD of the company. Other group stocks also rallied. Zee Learn ended 20 per cent higher and Zee Media 5 per cent.

That apart, the co-founder of Zomato Gaurav Gupta quit the company within two months of listing, pulling the stock over 6 per cent down from an all-time high of Rs 152.75 touched in intra-day deals today. The scrip ended the volatile session marginally in the green.

Furthermore, two new companies - Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic listed on the bourses today. Ami Organics debuted at a strong premium of 49 per cent at Rs 910 on NSE. The stock further extended gains and shut shop at Rs 934.50, up 53 per cent over the issue price of Rs 610.

That said, shares of Vijaya Diagnostic had made a soft start, listing at a premium of 2 per cent over the issue price at Rs 542.30 per share. The stock gained further ground and settled at Rs 619, a gain of 16 per cent over the issue price of Rs 531.

Now, in the primary market, the initial public offer by Sansera Engineering opened for subscription today. The IPO was off to a slow start as it received nearly 50 per cent bids on Day 1 of the bidding process, with the retail investor quota subscribed the most. The IPO will remain open till Thursday.

On Wednesday, with no major macroeconomic data lined up back home, Street will react to the US inflation print slated to be out later today as it could influence expectations about the Federal Reserve’s likely timing for paring stimulus. That apart, stock-specific moves and global cues will be among other major triggers for investors.