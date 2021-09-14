Indian stocks outpacing world by most since 2018 emboldens bulls

-
ALSO READ
MSCI warns India, four other emerging markets against restrictive policies
Emerging-market stocks erase all their 2021's gains as china slumps
MSCI India crosses 55% premium over emerging markets peers: Report
MSCI downgrades Pakistan to 'frontier market' after four years
SRF, Jindal Steel: Will the likely inclusion in MSCI index trigger a rally?
-
Indian stocks are throwing up rare signals pointing to the possibility of further gains after a powerful rally.
The MSCI India index beat the MSCI World gauge of developed nations by more than six percentage points last month, the biggest gap since 2018. The average return from the India gauge 12 months out after such relative outperformance is 15%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The Indian index is also eyeing its eighth straight monthly advance. Such a streak has only been seen twice before in the past two decades, in 2003 and 2007. The average return a year after these observations was just over 19%.
“While we expect the good run for the indexes to continue, the market may remain narrow as investors are now betting on proven stocks and don’t mind overpaying for them,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.
A tide of foreign inflows and domestic liquidity has helped fuel a 132% surge in Indian stocks from their March 2020 pandemic lows. That’s naturally led to caution about stretched valuations and a prospective reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus that could suck money out of emerging markets. At the same time, the momentum of the Indian rally remains a draw for optimists.
While the high valuation of Indian stocks is a risk, superior and less volatile corporate earnings growth suggests the bourse’s premium relative to other emerging nations will remain in place, according BCA Research Inc.’s Senior EM Strategist Rajeeb Pramanik.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU