Market Wrap: Sensex ends record-breaking year with a bang; up 22% in 2021

Top headlines



· Sensex gains 460 points to end record-breaking year with a bang; up 22% in 2021



· zooms 16% after brokerage firm gives Buy rating· SmallCap Responsive Industries zooms 65% in 3 days on FY22 half-yearly turnaround· CMS Info Systems rallies smartly after a listless listing· defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to group of ministersThe key benchmark indices ended the record-breaking year 2021 on a higher note. The and displayed a firm trend throughout the day on the back of steady gains in auto, financials, FMCG and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The Sensex touched a high of 58,409 before ending the day with a gain of 460 points at 58,254. In total, the total gain for the index this week was 1,130 points.

The Sensex finished the calendar year with a solid gain of 22%. It touched a new life-time high of 62,245 on October 19, 2021. The today settled 150 points higher at 17,354, and was up a whopping 24% through 2021.

Titan was the top gainer among the Sensex 30 stocks. It ended 3.5% higher at Rs 2,522. UltraTech Cement and Kotak Bank were up around 2.5% each. Maruti, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Nestle and Sun Pharma were the other major gainers.

Among losers for the day, IT stocks underperformed on selective profit-taking and NTPC slipped 2%.

The broader outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap were up 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Textile stocks ended with strong gains after the decided to defer implementation of the GST rate increase. TT Ginni Filaments and Super Spinning were the major gainers, up 10-11% each. Salona Cotspin, SPL Industries, GTN Textiles, Digjam and Bombay Dyeing were among the other major gainers, All of them rose about 5% each.

Among sectors, the BSE Metal and Consumer Durables indices were up over 2% each. The auto and telecom indices gained 1.7% each. The Bankex, FMCG, Oil & Gas and Realty indices also finished with gains of over 1% each.

Among individual stocks, was in the spotlight. The stock rallied nearly 16% on the BSE after Brokerage firm initiated a coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target of Rs 2,270. The brokerage said the company had successfully surpassed the high entry barriers of the Indian paints industry.

Further, CMS Info Systems had a muted debut, with the stock getting listed at Rs 218.50 on the BSE - a 1.2% premium to its issue price of Rs 216 per share. The stock, however, rallied in the latter half of the trading day and ended 10% higher than its issue price.

Lastly, among small caps, another paints and furniture company Responsive Industries rallied over 19% on the BSE after the company recently announced its quarterly and half-yearly numbers for the the period until the end of September. The company reported a turnaround, with a net profit of Rs 6.60 crore, against a net loss of Rs 4.13 crore in the same period a year earlier. The stock has zoomed a whopping 68.7% in the past three trading sessions alone.