Market Wrap, Sept 13: Sensex rallies 281 points, Nifty ends at 11,076

Benchmark indices surged in the last hour of Friday's trading session after trading in a range-bound manner for a major part of the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 239 points or 0.8 per cent to 37,380 levels. Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and HCL Tech were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. The broader Nifty50 hovered around 11,080 levels, up 100 points, or 0.9 per cent.

The Nifty sectoral indices, except three, were trading in the green. While Nifty Realty index rose the highest 1.6 per cent, Nifty Auto index also gained 0.9 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index was the top loser, down 0.9 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading flat at 13,610 levels. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE SmallCap index surged 64 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 12,970 levels.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) dropped up to 5 per cent in the morning deals on Friday, a day after Altico Capital India, a lender to real estate companies, said it has defaulted on interest payments to Mashreq Bank of Dubai.

Shares of Khadim India Limited surged 18 per cent to Rs 276.10 apiece on the BSE on Friday, thus extending its rally for third straight day after the company announced, on Tuesday, the opening up of a subsidiary in Bangladesh.