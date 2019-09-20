Market Wrap, Sept 20: Here's all that happened in the markets today

It was a historic day for the equity on Friday as the frontline indices rallied over 5 per cent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reduction in corporation tax. The FM announced that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to 25.75.

Benchmark indices - S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 -- posted their biggest single-day gain in 10 years while the Nifty Bank and Nifty MidCap index posted the biggest-ever single-day gain. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed stocks saw an increase of nearly Rs 7 lakh crore.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 1,921 points or 5.32 per cent to settle at 38,014.62, with Hero MotoCorp (up 13 per cent) being the top gainer and Power Grid Corporation (down over 2 per cent) the biggest loser.

On NSE, the Nifty50 index ended at 11,274 levels, up 569 points or 5.32 per cent, with 44 out of 50 constituents advancing and 6 ending in the red.

Volatility index India VIX dropped over 1 per cent to settle at 15.34 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index gained 835 points or over 6 per cent to end at 14,120 and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index settled at 13,204.25, up 501 points or nearly 4 per cent.

On the sectoral front, barring IT stocks, all the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green. The Nifty IT index settled 0.20 per cent lower at 15,491.05 levels.





Shares of automobile and cement companies rallied the most, gaining up to 16 per cent on the BSE on Friday.



Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki India surged 16 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively in the intra-day trade today. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Escorts, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto from the automobiles added between 5 per cent and 8 per cent.