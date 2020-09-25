Market Wrap, Sept 25: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Wrap, April 21: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, August 4: Sensex gains 748 pts, Nifty at 11,095
Market Wrap, March 26: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, June 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap, April 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today
-
The Indian stock market ended over 2 per cent higher on Friday due to across-the-board buying.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 835 points, or 2.28 per cent higher at 37,389 levels with all the 30 constituents ending in the green. Bajaj Finserv (up 6.6 per cent) was the top gainer on the index, followed by HCL Tech (up over 5 per cent), and Bharti Airtel (up 5 per cent).
NSE's Nifty, meanwhile, reclaimed the crucial 11,000 level to settle at 11,050, up 245 points, or 2.26 per cent. India VIX dropped nearly 12 per cent to 20.76 levels.
On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 4 per cent.
All the Nifty sectoral indices ended in the green, led by Nifty IT and FMCG indexes, both up nearly 3.5 per cent, each.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index gained around 3 per cent to 14,337 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index added 2.31 per cent to 14,496 levels.
Buzzing stocks
IT stocks rallied in the trade post Accenture's Q4FY20 earnings. While the company missed estimates for fourth-quarter sales and projected current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, strong traction in the outsourcing business, strong order bookings, and encouraging management commentary were the key positives from the industry's standpoint. Nifty IT ended nearly 3.5 per cent higher at 19,629 levels.
GMR Infrastructure gained over 11 per cent to Rs 23.55 on the BSE after the company said the GMR Group would divest its entire 51 per cent stake in Kakinada SEZ to reduce debt.
Shares of Granules India ended over 4 per cent higher at Rs 376 on the BSE after US health regulator USFDA gave its approval for Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/25 mg (OTC)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU