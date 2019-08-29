JUST IN
Nifty outlook & top investment bets by Naveen Kulkarni, Reliance Securities

Naveen Kulkarni, head of research at Reliance Securities, shares his views on the current state of stock market, its outlook, and top stocks and sectors he is overweight on in this special podcast

After rallying for three straight days, equity market once again slipped into the negative territory on Wednesday as fears of global recession kept investors away from making fresh bets. On the domestic front, a host of measures announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week to revive economy did cheer market participants; however, will it bring about a material change in the stock market is something to be watched.

To discuss this and more, we have with us Mr Naveen Kulkarni, head of research at Reliance Securities.
Thu, August 29 2019.

