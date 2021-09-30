Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 30: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
Bargain hunting at lower levels, helped equities partially recover from intra-day lows on Wednesday. From a low of 59,111, the BSE Sensex index bounced 300 points to end yesterday’s session at 59,413 levels, down 254points from previous close.
Its NSE counterpart, Nifty50, meanwhile, closed the session at 17,711 levels, down37 points.
However, brisk buying in the broader markets, where the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices ended 0.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent higher, respectively, tilted the market breadth in the favor of advances.
Overall, the session was marked by high volatility as every up move by market bulls was countered by an even stronger bear blow.
Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke with Gaurang Shah, senior Vice President at Geojit Financial Services to make sense of the recent market volatility and to understand what lies ahead. Listen in
On the tech front, markets respected the immediate support levels of 58,600 for the Sensex and 17,500 for the Nifty, underscoring the strength of the bull-run.
Now, coming to Thursday’s session, market participants should brace themselves for another choppy day today as investors will adjust their portfolios amid the F&O expiry of September series.
That apart, they will also await India's Infrastructure Output data for August, slated to be released later today.
In the primary market, the initial public offer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will enter its second day. So far, the issue has been subscribed nearly 50 per cent.
Globally, investors will eye how bond yields play out, the rupee’s trajectory, and oil price’s movement.
