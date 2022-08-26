What should investors expect from RIL's 45th AGM?

One of the most awaited Annual General Meetings of India Inc – that of Reliance Industries – will be held on Monday, August 29.

Announcing the launch of Jio Phone with refundable deposit in its AGM in July 2017 to laying out new energy blueprint with Rs 75,000 crore investment in the one held in 2021, RIL is known for making big-bang announcements in its AGMs.

And this time could be no different.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company’s AGM could yet again spell out details on how the company plans to embark on the journey of new energy as well as technology.

Besides, the Ambani’s plan to unleash growth potential of Reliance Retail would also be keenly watched by market participants and investors alike.

Deven Choksey , Managing Director, KR Choksey Investment Managers says, plans for likely to hog limelight. will drive IoT, cloud computing businesses. Reliance Retail to be another focus area this time. Expect updates on synergies from strategic investments in the vertical.

Analysts, however, believe that despite the two segments seeing tremendous strength, may not give detailed timeline regarding their stock market listing.

What investors could see, though, is an update on the progress made on the same, they say.

Experts believe the chairman may give specifics on how he plans to invest 75,000-crore rupees that he had set aside for the new energy vertical last year.

Nirav Karkera, Head – Research, Fisdom says RIL has been developing green energy ecosystem. Expect update on synergies from these activities, he says, adding that one should expect updates on green hydrogen, solar power segments at the AGM this year.

Along with the new energy segment, the company may also revive plans of an oil-to-chemicals demerger, which was shelved last year.

Overall, Reliance Industries’ 45th AGM is expected to be an announcement-heavy one, with details being given on the acquisitions and investments done so far.

As regards today, all eyes will be on US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Besides, oil price movement, foreign fund flow and stock-specific action will guide the .