BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloads 405,000 PVR shares worth Rs 74 cr

Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded 4.05 lakh of multiplex film exhibition company Ltd for more than Rs 74 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Arbitrage sold 4,05,183 of the company.

The were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,841.14 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 74.59 crore.

Shares of Ltd settled 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,841.15 on BSE.

