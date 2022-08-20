Larsen & Toubro commissions new green hydrogen plant at Hazira in Gujarat

Engineering major (L&T) on Saturday commissioned a new green plant at Hazira in . The development comes five months after the company inked a joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and ReNew Power for the production of green . and IOC had also inked a separate joint venture for the production of electrolysers.

The green plant was inaugurated by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, IOC, on Saturday.

The plant will produce 45 kg of green hydrogen daily, which will be used for captive consumption in the company’s Hazira manufacturing complex.

The green hydrogen plant is designed for an electrolyser capacity of 800 kW comprising both alkaline (380 kW) and polymer electrolyte membrane (420 kW) technologies. It will be powered by a rooftop solar plant of 990kW peak DC capacity and a 500kWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

As part of the first phase of the project, a 380 kW alkaline electrolyser has been installed, while the 420 kW PEM electrolyser along with solar plant capacity augmentation to 1.6 MW peak DC, will be part of future expansion.

Commenting on the occasion, Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (Energy), said: “This initiative is in line with L&T’s climate leadership targets of Lakshya-2026. The scope involves the generation of high purity green Hydrogen (99.99%) and oxygen, and their captive consumption in the manufacturing shops. A blend of 15 per cent hydrogen with natural gas will be used as a fuel, and oxygen will supplement the existing usage in cutting and welding applications."

To ensure safe operation and production, the plant design incorporates both active and passive safety systems and will be operated through state-of-the-art control systems with remote monitoring functionality.

In addition, an integrated data analytics platform designed by will provide insights into the performance of the electrolysers and the overall plant.

As part of its ESG commitments, L&T has pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Making Green Hydrogen an integral part of its adoption policy.