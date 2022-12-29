JUST IN
What will guide the stock markets in the New Year?
Sebi imposes Rs 75 lakh fine on ICCL, NCL in Karvy Stock Broking case
Prospects remain healthy for NBFCs, bank credit shows a strong trend
Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth
Sebi penalises clearing corporations for violations in Karvy Broking case
Sebi releases list of nine 'most wanted defaulters'- all untraceable
MapmyIndia slips 4% to hit lowest level since listing; nears issue price
Agrichemical exporters expected to clock better growth than domestic peers
Chaman Lal Setia Exports soars 11%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes
Tesla touches a 2-year low: Twitter may not be Elon Musk's biggest trouble
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

What will guide the stock markets in the New Year?

Equity markets were hit by bouts of volatility in 2022 as geopolitical tensions and drying liquidity dented sentiments. Find out the key factors that will shape the markets in the year ahead

Topics
Indian stock market | Equity markets

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

ALSO READ

How to select an equity fund?

June equity MF inflows drop 16% MoM to Rs 15,498 cr due to volatility

After market shivers, volatility thaws out in second half of 2022

Is the Indian stock market losing steam?

Wish to shun market volatility? Go for insurers' assured return plans

Equity markets were hit by bouts of volatility in 2022 as geopolitical tensions and drying liquidity dented sentiments. This podcast brings you key factors that will shape the markets in the year ahead

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.