Why have FPIs turned negative on India?
Business Standard

Why have FPIs turned negative on India?

After three years of aggressive buying, foreign portfolio investors slammed brakes in 2022 and withdrew Rs 1.21 trillion from the Indian stock markets. Why have FPIs turned negative on India in 2022?

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

After three years of aggressive buying, foreign portfolio investors slammed brakes in 2022 and withdrew 1.21 trillion rupees from the Indian stock markets. The sellout was more aggressive in the first half. Overall, the market is on course to witness the highest-ever FPI outflows in any calendar year. So, why have FPIs turned negative on India in 2022? This podcast brings you the answer.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 15:11 IST
