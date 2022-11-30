Will Indian equities be able to tide over emerging risks?
From high valuations to moderation in growth, analysts say risks are emerging for Indian equities, and investors need to be careful in their approach. But are the risks too strong for India?
From high valuations to moderation in growth, analysts say risks are emerging for Indian equities, and investors need to be careful in their approach. But are the risks too strong for India? Will our markets be able to tide over this uncertain short-term phase? Listen to this podcast to know more.
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 03:43 IST
