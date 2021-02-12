ELSS funds: Tax benefits and factors to consider before investing

With about one-and-a-half months left for the financial year to end, investors who have not made their tax-saving need to do so at the earliest. One product they should consider is equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), also known as taxsaver funds. Since is often the first equity fund category that young investors invest in, they should choose their fund carefully. If their initial experience in equity investing is good, they will get hooked to this asset class for the long term.





Why should investors invest in What advantages do these funds offer? Is there any down side to investing in How should one select the right fund?

In this podcast, we discussed how to go about investing in ELSS funds. Tune in to know more

