ELSS funds: Tax benefits and factors to consider before investing

-
ALSO READ
Don't let poor three-year returns deter you from investing in ELSS
Looking for tax-saving options? Select ELSS with varied investment styles
Most large cap funds beat benchmarks in 1 yr despite equities' polarisation
What is a passive fund and is it a safe investment option? Things to know
Weigh your options before going passive on mid- and small-cap equity funds
-
With about one-and-a-half months left for the financial year to end, investors who have not made their tax-saving investments need to do so at the earliest. One product they should consider is equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), also known as taxsaver funds. Since ELSS is often the first equity fund category that young investors invest in, they should choose their fund carefully. If their initial experience in equity investing is good, they will get hooked to this asset class for the long term.
Why should investors invest in ELSS? What advantages do these funds offer? Is there any down side to investing in ELSS? How should one select the right fund?
In this podcast, we discussed how to go about investing in ELSS funds. Tune in to know more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU