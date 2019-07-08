BS on Ground podcast: Battle of mettle in World Cup 2019 semi-finals

With the inching to conclusion, we're left with four teams -- India, Australia, England, and New Zealand -- and two matches away to find out who will battle it out at the grand spectacle at Lord's for the title and glory.



Now that India have gone past all the woes, including injuries, opening combination and the number four conundrum, it looks like all is well in the camp and Virat Kohli and the rest of the team is all set to make it to the Lord's, and, hopefully, lift the trophy.

The hosts and favourites, England, too, have managed to get their act together at just the right time as they get the better of India and thrashed New Zealand to announce their arrival in the semis.

On the other hand, Australia, who face England in the second semi-final, have suddenly been hit by injury to batsman Usman Khawaja and their ace pacer Mitchell Starc, too, looked uncomfortable in their last league match. Hence, Aaron Finch have a lot to fix before the team hit the ground (Edgbaston) on July 11.

New Zealand, the silent conquerors, seems to be losing their sheen as cracks are visible in batting line-up with bowlers finding it difficult to compensate from just one end. It remains to be seen if it's going to be a cakewalk for India as the two sides collide at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9.

All this, and more in this BS podcast. Follow the BS on Ground channel on Google Podcast, Apple Podcasts and Spotify for more from the world of sports.