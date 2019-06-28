BS on Ground podcast: Chinks showing in India's 'mighty' batting armour?

The ICC Cricket World Cup is inching closer to the semi-final stage and the picture is increasingly becoming clear. Australia, New Zealand and India are almost through to the next stage, even as the mystery around the fourth semi-finalist continues.

England's consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia has revived the hopes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and the upcoming matches will hold the key. For the teams that are fighting for a slot right now, there would be no room for a lapse any more. West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa are already out of the contest but these sides could ruin the other teams’ chances.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team has seen a sudden resurgence and become the talk of the town, especially since the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team defeated a strong New Zealand side.

India, the only unbeaten team now, suffered a scare against Afghanistan and chinks were seen in their armour, when their mighty batting line-up, especially the middle order, failed to impress in their match against Windies.

Questions are being raised over the inclusion of Vijay Shankar, who has not been able to impress much with his so-called three-dimensional abilities. Many are also suggesting that Rishabh Pant, who has been warming the benches since his inclusion to the squad after Shikhar Dhawan's injurury, should instead be picked.

It remains to be seen whether the side would be able to continue their winning streak as they face England in their next fixture on Sunday (June 30). For now, it's certain that India's bowling unit has been exceptional, but is that enough?

Let's take a look at all this, and what more to expect as the contest intensifies in this BS podcast.