JUST IN
Astrome deploys E-band radio for internet connectivity in rural Karnataka
On Udaan network, local mobile accessory brands take wings in 'Bharat'
Helped by PLI scheme, Apple's iPhone exports from India hit record
Google Doodle celebrates Maria Telkes 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy
Twitter adds phone verification for Blue service to avoid impersonation
Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China
Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India: Know price and specs
WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name
Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1
You are here: Home » Technology » News
On Udaan network, local mobile accessory brands take wings in 'Bharat'
Business Standard

Astrome deploys E-band radio for internet connectivity in rural Karnataka

Bangalore based deep-tech startup Astrome on Monday said it had deployed the first indigenously developed E-band radio to provide affordable internet connectivity in rural parts of Karnataka

Topics
Karnataka | Bengaluru | Internet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mobile, smartphones, internet, gaming, tech
Photo: Bloomberg

Bangalore based deep-tech startup Astrome on Monday said it had deployed the first indigenously developed E-band radio to provide affordable internet connectivity in rural parts of Karnataka.

The GigaMesh, which uses millimetre wave radio frequencies, was deployed from Sompura gram panchayat to Nidavanda village in rural Bangalore district to facilitate 4G and 5G connectivity, Astrome Technologies founder and CEO Neha Satak said.

GigaMesh is an E-band radio, with Multiple-Point-to-Point (Multi-P2P) communication, making it the most effective way to distribute fiber capacity, wirelessly, he said.

Through this, we have managed to bring high speed connectivity to Nidavanda village and are looking forward to more such successful deployments in the future, the Astrome CEO said.

In terms of applicability, a single GigaMesh at a Gram Panchayat in Rural India, can connect to multiple surrounding villages, thus providing a significant cost advantage, a company statement said.

BharatNet fiber was connected to GigaMesh at the Gram Panchayat and wirelessly transmitted to another GigaMesh device which was placed at a government school at Nidavanda, it said.

The internet provided at the school was effectively utilized to provide online educational sessions to the students from the teachers of a Bangalore based NGO, E-Vidyaloka, the statement said.

Astrome was awarded a contract to facilitate broadband, 4G and 5G internet connectivity in rural areas through BharatNet fiber.

The project was awarded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 20:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU