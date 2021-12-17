What is 6G technology? What are its potentials?

-
We have come a long way from using networks for telephony services such as calls and messages in 2G, experiencing broadband speed in 3G, deploying private office networks in 4G, to now setting up smart spaces using automation and robotics in 5G. Each successive generation of communication technology brings about significant changes in the network, perfecting the use-cases of the previous generation and introducing new ones. While 5G is still at its nascent stage, 6G will build on top of 5G. It is touted to drive the adoption of 5G use cases at scale through optimisations and cost-reduction, especially at the enterprise level. At the same time, it will enable new use cases. Moreover, 6G will bring together the human, physical, and virtual environments. Take the concept of ‘Metaverse’, for example. It is one of the 5G use cases, which promises to disrupt both traditional and digital spaces.
With 6G, the ‘Metaverse’ would not just evolve into a final model but is also likely to unify with the physical world with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning. This is because the most notable aspect of 6G would be its ability to sense the environment, people and objects -- according to telecom gear maker Nokia Bell Labs. The network’s sensing ability combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning will make the network more cognitive. India is running behind schedule on the rollout of 5G, but tables may turn with 6G. This is because the country has already begun the development of 6G. According to Minister of Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, work towards developing the next generation of communication technology has begun using indigenously developed 6G infrastructure with the aim to launch it either by 2023-end or early 2024.
