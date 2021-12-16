Minecraft hits 1 trn views on YouTube, now most popular game on platform

-
Popular game Minecraft has crossed more than 1 trillion views on YouTube making it the most popular game on the video streaming platform.
There are more than 35,000 active creator channels making videos on Minecraft, across 150 countries, YouTube said. Around 140 million people who play Minecraft across PC, mobile devices and video game consoles.
"We have people who are off on an adventure and people who are building and people who are playing together, and all those ways of playing are important to us," Lydia Winters, Minecraft Chief Storyteller told The Verge.
YouTube has released a video congratulating the game's community for reaching 1 trillion views on the platform. The video begins with the famous song, We Built This City, by Starship, with certain words changed to fit the aesthetics of the game.
"The reason why Minecraft has been so successful on YouTube is because YouTube videos are a way to tell stories. So then when you have Minecraft, and you can tell any story you want in a Minecraft world, it's a big reason why we have so many people creating Minecraft content," Winters added.
The first-ever Minecraft video on YouTube was shared by YouTuber @jwaap, nearly 12 years ago on May 17, 2009. The one-minute long video shows the building of a structure where you can see the player go through different areas of the structure.
Minecraft has also launched a brand new easter egg-filled "Minecraft Museum" video to celebrate the huge amount of Minecraft content.
