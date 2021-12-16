Apple removes controversial child abuse detection tool from webpage

-
ALSO READ
India reported over 24L online child abuse cases in 2017-20: Interpol
French clergy sexually abused over 200K children since 1950: Report
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple to scan iPhones for images of child abuse, researchers raise concern
Apple delays plan to scan US iPhones for child sexual abuse images
-
Apple has removed all reference to its controversial child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection feature from its child safety webpage.
Announced in August, the CSAM feature intended to protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
It was part of the features including scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Communication Safety to warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos and expanded CSAM guidance in Siri and Search.
Two of the three safety features, which were released earlier this week with iOS 15.2, are still present on the page, which is titled "Expanded Protections for Children".
However references to the CSAM detection, whose launch was delayed following backlash from non-profit and advocacy groups, researchers and others, have been removed, reports MacRumors.
The tech giant, however, said its position hasn't changed since September, when it first announced it would be delaying the launch of the CSAM detection.
"Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features," Apple had said in September.
Following the announcement, the features were criticised by a wide range of individuals and organisations, including security researchers, the privacy whistleblower Edward Snowden, Facebook's former security chief, politicians, etc.
Apple endeavoured to dispel misunderstandings and reassure users by releasing detailed information, sharing FAQs, various new documents, interviews with company executives, and more.
According to reports, an upcoming Apple iOS update will allow parents to protect their children and help them learn to navigate online communication in Messages.
The second developer beta of iOS 15 (iOS 15.2) includes support for its new communication safety feature in Messages.
With this update, Apple Messages will be able to use on-device machine learning to analyse image attachments and determine if a photo being shared is sexually explicit, TechCrunch had reported.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU