What is Android Go?

For people who still use budget phones, Android had launched its GO editions. Last year, the Android 12 GO edition was rolled out in the market. Let's find out more about it

Android phones in India | smartphones

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Project Fuchsia was created to overcome the limitations of Android. It was planned for creating a single OS capable of running all the company's in-house gadgets

Google had first launched Android Go in December 2017. Five editions of Android Go have been launched since then.

Android Go is a lighter version of the Android operating system that most of us are familiar with.

It has been designed for low-end and ultra-budget smartphones. Specifically, it is intended for use in smartphones with 2 GB of RAM or less.

It has platform optimizations that reduce mobile data usage. Also, it has a special suite of Google Mobile Services that are less bandwidth-and resource-intensive. Even the memory footprint of Google Play Services has been reduced.

Android Go has been focusing on optimizing the latest Android releases so that they can run smoothly on budget devices.

And what has been the impact? Smartphones with less powerful processors, smaller memory, and less available mobile data have been able to use Android software.

Given that it works with entry-level smartphones with between 512MB and 2GB of RAM, Android Go has resulted in more affordable devices that have Android features that are essential for a smartphone experience.

And, how is all this made possible? First of all, a lighter set of Google apps, such as Google Chrome, all of which require less memory, storage space and mobile data, is used.

Then there is a light version of the Google Play Store. While it features the entire Android app catalogue, it also highlights apps that require less data, storage, or memory.

At the end of the day, most budget mobile phones are not capable of handling heavier-duty apps. With Android Go, however, those who buy low-end handsets, particularly in developing countries, get to enjoy a relatively advanced smart-phone experience.

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 07:00 IST

