Samsung Galaxy M53 arriving in India priced at Rs 25,000 on April 22

Samsung on Monday said it will launch Galaxy M53 5G, its next M series smartphone, on April 22 that may cost around Rs 25,000.
Galaxy M53 5G comes with segment-best 108 MP camera, 'Auto' data switching and sAMOLED+ display.
The 'Auto' data switching feature helps consumers stay connected through their secondary SIM seamlessly for calls or data streaming when the Primary SIM loses network, according to the company.
The devices houses sAMOLED+ display while the Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and makes content look bright and vivid.
Galaxy M53 5G also comes with Object Eraser, Video Call Effects and Photo Remaster features.
Object Eraser makes any shot flawless by erasing unwanted object from your pictures.
"Video Call Effects let you set the background of your choice during video calls. Consumers can also bring life to their old or low quality photos with the Photo Remaster feature," said the company.
Galaxy M53 5G is Samsung's second M series smartphone this year.
Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M33 5G with a large 6000mAh battery and 120Hz FHD+ display in the country.
Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 20,499 for 8GB+128GB variant.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
