Public Cloud spending in India to touch $7.5 bn this year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Public cloud adoption in India to rise 30% to $7.3 bn in 2022: Gartner
Cloud kitchen and its recipe for success in India
Pandemic accelerated Cloud adoption among broadcasters: Amagi CEO
NTPC top biomass user in India, consumes 58,000 MT: Power Ministry
Global IT spending to reach $4.5 trillion in 2022, says Gartner report
-
The end-user spending on public cloud in India is likely to reach $7.5 billion in 2022 -- growing 29.3 per cent from 2021, a Gartner report said on Tuesday.
Cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS) is forecast to record the highest growth this year (39.4 per cent), followed by cloud application infrastructure services (PaaS).
IaaS will also be the highest spending vertical for end-users in India in 2022.
"Driven by maturation of core cloud services, the focus of differentiation is gradually shifting to capabilities that can disrupt digital businesses and operations in enterprises directly," said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner.
"Public cloud services have become so integral that providers are now forced to address social and political challenges, such as sustainability and data sovereignty," he added.
Global end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.4% in 2022 to total $494.7 billion, up from $410.9 billion in 2021.
In 2023, end-user spending is expected to reach nearly $600 billion.
Global IaaS is forecast to experience the highest end-user spending growth in 2022 at 30.6 per cent, followed by desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) at 26.6 per cent and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 26.1 per cent.
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) remains the largest public cloud services market segment, forecasted to reach $176.6 billion in end-user spending in 2022.
"IT leaders who view the cloud as an enabler rather than an end state will be most successful in their digital transformational journeys," said Nag. "The organisations combining cloud with other adjacent, emerging technologies will fare even better."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU