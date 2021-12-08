What is geo-fencing and what are its advantages?

-
Some geo-fences are set up to monitor activity in secure areas, allowing administrators to get alerts when anyone enters or leaves a specific area. Geo-fencing service is also used by enterprises to automate attendance, time cards, monitor employees in the field, and keep track of company property.
To set-up a geo-fencing service, an administrator needs to use a GPS or RFID-enabled software to establish a virtual boundary around a specified location. The administrator then needs to specify the “response to action” as a trigger when an authorised device enters, exits or comes in close proximity to that area.
Geo-fence virtual barriers are of two types -- active and passive. Active geo-fences require users to opt-in for location services through GPS or Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). While passive geo-fences are always on. Instead of GPS or RFID, they rely on WiFi and cellular data and work in the background.
Geo-fencing has several applications. Among the most common are in automation, marketing, management and security.
In automation, geo-fencing prompts smart devices to activate/deactivate some services based on user movements.
In the marketing sector, it allows businesses to deliver in-store promotions, alert prospective customers as they step in range of the store. Another use for geo-fencing is in resources management -- asset management, human resource management, fleet management, etc.
However, technology has its flip side too. Some see geo-fencing as an invasion into their privacy. They don’t want to be tracked all the time. In several European countries, a user has to opt-in and agree to the use of geo-fencing service.
But the benefits of geo-fencing clearly outweigh the concerns. It is transforming the way marketing companies used to work. Its application in several other fields has also helped workers and employers alike.
