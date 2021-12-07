Microsoft aims to skill 100,000 Indians in cybersecurity by 2022

-
-
To empower India's workforce for a career in cybersecurity, tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday launched a cybersecurity skilling programme that aims to skill over 1 lakh Indians by 2022.
The company said that the programme is designed to give learners hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance and identity.
"Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort. Microsoft is deeply committed to democratize skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all," Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said in a statement.
The company will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners including Cloudthat, Koenig, RPS and Synergetics Learning.
The course modules are designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey.
Microsoft has introduced four new security, compliance and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for Fundamentals will be offered at zero-cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative.
Additionally, in collaboration with its partners, Microsoft, offers learners deeply discounted offers on the rest of the advanced role-based certifications to drive deep skills for addressing cybersecurity challenges.
