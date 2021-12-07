Year in review: Samsung A52 to iQOO Z5, best midrange smartphones of 2021

The mid-range smartphone segment became more populated this year, giving plenty of options to consumers. This category also became the playground for phone makers, who rolled out phones loaded with features which were earlier found in high-end phones. From premium designs to versatile imaging, mid-range smartphones launched this year were full of surprises and technology innovations.

Business Standard lists top five best sub-Rs 30,000 smartphones that were launched in 2021:

Nord 2 5G

This smartphone was the first to launch after OnePlus-OPPO integration. Therefore, it offered the best of and OPPO rolled in to one. Powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 AI system-on-chip, the smartphones show strength across areas, including gaming. That said, the Nord 2 is a smartphone with something in store for everyone. Its all-round utility made it a better proposition in the midrange smartphone segment.

Screen: 6.43-inch fullHD AMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimesity 1200-AI

RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Camera: 50MP OIS based triple cameras | 32MP front

Battery: 4,500mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 27,999

Galaxy A52

This mid-range smartphone is an all-rounder with something in store for everyone.

It boasts a good sAMOLED display of 90Hz refresh rate, loud and clear stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio out port for wired earphones, a capable 64-megapixel primary sensor-based camera system, and sleek performance. A smartphone is more than the sum of its specification and the Galaxy A52 is a fine example proving the point.

Screen: 6.5-inch fullHD+ sAMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50MP-based quad-camera array | 32MP front

Battery: 4,500mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 27,499 ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up

X7 Max 5G

The X7 Max is a balanced smartphone that does not compromise on any front. It delivers a comprehensive user experience in everyday use and works without breaking a sweat from power-and-graphic intensive tasks, including gaming. For its price, the X7 Max offers a rich specifications on-paper, and an experience that quite well matches the expectation one keeps for a midrange smartphone.

Screen: 6.43-inch fullHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimesity 1200

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Camera: 64MP-based triple cameras | 16MP front

Battery: 4,500mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 26,999

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is as good in real life as it appears on paper. A mid-range smartphone by pricing, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs so much with it that even premium midrange smartphones pale in comparison. Performance is the only parameter where the phone does not really shine very brightly, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a package deal, not just about performance.

Screen: 6.67-inch fullHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 108MP-based quad-camera array | 16MP front

Battery: 5,020mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 19,999 ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Hard-to-beat phone in midrange segment

iQOO Z5 5G

From fullHD resolution screen of 120Hz refresh rate to stereo speakers, 64MP-based triple camera array on the back, and performance-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, the iQOO Z5 ticks all the right boxes. It might not seem to be the best midrange smartphone on-paper, but the well-rounded experience it offers makes it a worthy performance smartphone in the midrange segment.

Screen: 6.67-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Camera: 64MP-based triple-camera array | 16MP front

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 23,990