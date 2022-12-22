What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices?
The Connectivity Standard Alliance, in consultation with tech majors, has introduced Matter - a common standard for the interoperability of IoT devices. Find out how the interoperability will work
Topics
Internet of Things IoT | Smart devices | Technology
https://mybs.in/2b30XUC
Hardware security: A vacuum to be filled by Indian startups in the IoT era
Explained: What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices
Tech startup Matter raises $10 mn to scale up e-mobility, energy storage
Google enables Matter on Home, Nest, and Android devices: Details here
Bosch India unveils first smart campus with capacity to house 10k experts
The interoperability of IoT devices has long been limited to the same brands. But that’s going to change soon. The Connectivity Standard Alliance, in consultation with tech majors like Apple, Google, Samsung and Ikea, has introduced Matter – a common standard for the interoperability of IoT devices. Let’s understand how it’s going to address this pain point
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU