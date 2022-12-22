JUST IN
Streaming app Netflix plans to end password sharing feature in early 2023
Year in review 2022: From Google to OnePlus, best 5 mid-premium smartphones
Samsung may launch upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone series on Feb 1
Meta makes virtual reality headset Quest 2's GPU more powerful by 7%
Google Pixel 8 smartphone may feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor
Samsung Electronics' R&D centre in Vietnam to kick-start operations soon
Amazon launches Prime Gaming service in India: Know what is new and pricing
Samsung announces to develop industry's first 12nm-class dynamic RAM
Twitter introduces new verification badge for identifying company employees
Apple may cancel or postpone mass production of iPhone SE 4: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Streaming app Netflix plans to end password sharing feature in early 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Spotify working on HealthKit integration to provide workout playlists

Spotify could choose and suggest specific songs based on the types of exercises logged by users or even their speed

Topics
Spotify | health apps | music streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Music streaming giant Spotify is reportedly working on a new feature that will integrate its iOS application with HealthKit to provide workout playlists to users based on their health data.

HealthKit is an iOS application programming interface (API) that allows third-party applications to access users' health-related data, reports 9To5Mac.

A Twitter user shared code found in Spotify's applications which indicated that HealthKit support is coming soon.

This would allow the platform to access information such as how long the user exercises every day, how much their calories burned and more.

Spotify could choose and suggest specific songs based on the types of exercises logged by users or even their speed.

Meanwhile, in August, with an aim to make the platform simpler and more user-friendly for Premium users, Spotify had introduced new individual buttons for Shuffle and Play, that would allow users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen to them the way they want to.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Spotify

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 14:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU