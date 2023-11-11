Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep561: Air pollution, Bihar caste survey, Samvat 2080, Rafah crossing

Will SC's order solve North India's air pollution woes? What does Bihar's caste survey reveal? How will markets play out in Samvat 2080? What is Rafah crossing? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 12:41 AM IST
Follow Us
It’s been a fortnight since Delhi saw a clear sky. The sun has almost disappeared behind a thick wall of toxic grey haze. Worried about its impact on people’s health, the Supreme Court on November 7 directed governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to take urgent steps to douse farm fires. The apex court is also exploring long-term measures to address this recurring menace. So will this direction by the apex court solve North India’s pollution woes? 
 
Apart from the usual pollutants, the air of North India is also increasingly getting thick and charged with politics, as general elections are approaching. And political parties are trying to outdo each other in wooing electorates. In one such obvious attempt, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has come out with the report of caste survey. Its detailed findings were tabled in the state assembly this week. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Let us now shift our focus to financial markets. Dalal Street is ready to enter Samvat 2080 after a year, which saw markets reach lifetime highs to retreat sharply thereafter. As Samvat 2079 comes to an end with modest returns, will the gains sustain in Samvat 2080?  

Not just in India, but financial markets world over are keeping a close eye on the ongoing war in West Asia. The world is also concerned about the developing humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip. The only way through which aid is entering into the region is Rafah Crossing. Listen to this episode of the podcast for more. 



Also Read

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning

Delhi AQI improves marginally to 413; haze persists, health concerns rise

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

TMS Ep560: Saudi eyes IPL, Virat Kohli, Samvat 2079, FTX-Sam Bankman-Fried

TMS Ep559: Adani Wilmar JV, Surat diamond, market, Angelo Mathews timed out

TMS Ep558: EV subsidies, rural sales in Diwali, markets, AQI

TMS Ep557: Human error in railways, alcobev sector, Ethics Committee & more

TMS Ep556: Data security, IT attrition, Zerodha MF, Aadhaar biometrics

Topics :air pollutioncaste in indiaSamvatborder

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon