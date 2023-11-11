It’s been a fortnight since Delhi saw a clear sky. The sun has almost disappeared behind a thick wall of toxic grey haze. Worried about its impact on people’s health, the Supreme Court on November 7 directed governments of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to take urgent steps to douse farm fires. The apex court is also exploring long-term measures to address this recurring menace. So will this direction by the apex court solve North India’s pollution woes?



Apart from the usual pollutants, the air of North India is also increasingly getting thick and charged with politics, as general elections are approaching. And political parties are trying to outdo each other in wooing electorates. In one such obvious attempt, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has come out with the report of caste survey. Its detailed findings were tabled in the state assembly this week.

Let us now shift our focus to financial markets. Dalal Street is ready to enter Samvat 2080 after a year, which saw markets reach lifetime highs to retreat sharply thereafter. As Samvat 2079 comes to an end with modest returns, will the gains sustain in Samvat 2080?

Not just in India, but financial markets world over are keeping a close eye on the ongoing war in West Asia. The world is also concerned about the developing humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip. The only way through which aid is entering into the region is Rafah Crossing. Listen to this episode of the podcast for more.