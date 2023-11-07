Sensex (0.10%)
65021.29 + 62.60
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
6104.65 0.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
39937.10 0.00
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
43598.85 -20.55
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep558: EV subsidies, rural sales in Diwali, markets, AQI

Should the EV subsidies continue? Will this Diwali be as bright for rural India? How will Assembly elections in five states affect markets? What is AQI? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us
India’s heavy industries ministry wants to extend subsidies for electric vehicles under the FAME III scheme for five years. It also wants a higher allocation to support the growth of electric and alternate fuel vehicles. But the finance ministry is against it. It has reportedly questioned the rationale behind the proposal, saying major electric two-wheeler makers have benefitted the most from FAME I and II schemes and they don’t need further support from the government. So should the EV subsidies continue? 

According to Mckinsey, electric two-wheelers are expected to account for 60 to 70% of new sales in India by 2030. But rural demand is not growing at a fast clip as expected. While sales of two-wheelers have picked up, signs of distress are still visible in the rural belt. So will the upcoming Diwali lift the spirits of people in villages? 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


After Diwali, let us now turn our focus to another festival. The elections -- also known as festival of democracy -- begin today with voting in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Usually, state elections are a non-event for the markets. But, are the markets viewing the current elections the same way? In our next report, Puneet Wadhwa speaks to market experts on what Dalal Street is pricing in? And what should be your investment strategy ahead of the polls?

While soaring benchmark indices may lift your spirit ahead of festivals, a look outside the window may dampen it if you are in north India. Financial capital’s Mumbai’s AQI too entered the red zone on Monday. But what is AQI? We explain it for you in this episode of the podcast. 

Also Read

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Delhi's air continues to be 'poor' with AQI at 249, Hanumangarh's worst

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Meerut tops list of Indian cities with worst AQI; check the list here

TMS Ep557: Human error in railways, alcobev sector, Ethics Committee & more

TMS Ep556: Data security, IT attrition, Zerodha MF, Aadhaar biometrics

TMS Ep555: BS BFSI summit, Mid and SmallCaps, electoral bonds

TMS Ep554: 70-hr work week, Delhi choking, Mamaearth, whole-time directors

TMS Ep553: Mumbai choking, carbon footprint, markets, white hydrogen

Topics :Air Quality Indexe-vehicle subsidyIndia’s rural marketsEquity markets

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAssembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon