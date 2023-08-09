Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.25%)
66008.94 + 162.44
Nifty (0.14%)
19597.50 + 26.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5399.80 + 63.05
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
38017.35 + 104.85
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44840.55 -123.90
Heatmap

Volume IconTMSEp494: Station revamp, AI in entertainment, markets, import substitution

What does the revamp of 508 railway stations mean? How's AI disrupting the entertainment world? How did India Inc fare in Q1 earnings season? What is import substitution? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Follow Us
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in India. The revamping will take place under the modernisation program called Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. But what changes will this redevelopment bring about, and what does transforming 508 railway stations mean for Indian Railways? Thareek Ahmed explains.

Are railway station experiences going to be identical to that of airport check-ins? Well, that’s the ambitious goal. But it’s sometime away. What’s more pressing is the advent of AI and its impact on the world of entertainment. In the US, Hollywood writers’ strike touched 100-days today, where the Writers Guild of America is fighting to restrict the use of Artificial Intelligence in scriptwriting. On the other end of the spectrum, Netflix is offering a salary of whopping 7.4 crore rupees for a Product Manager role on Machine Learning Platform. Ayush Mishra finds out how AI is disrupting the entertainment world.

Experts believe that the increase in content generation and advancements in the entertainment industry around the world will propel the expansion of Artificial Intelligence in the years to come.
Back to the markets, the Q1 earnings season has nearly come to a wrap wherein pockets like IT expectedly led the underperformance while oil marketing companies continued to see a rebound. In our next report, Harshita Singh chalks out the granular details on the sectors that remained in the spotlight.

On August 3, the Centre announced that it is putting imports of laptops and computers, including tablets, under a licensing regime with “immediate effect”. Later on August 5, it announced that the rule will come into effect on November 1.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said that the restrictions are being imposed to promote domestic manufacturing and curtail imports of these goods from countries like China and Korea. According to experts, this is the Centre’s effort in the direction of import substitution. But what is import substitution? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.  

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

What is the Dharavi redevelopment project? Here is all you need to know

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Netflix shareholders reject executives' pay packages amid writers' protest

TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc

TMS Ep492: Laptop import curb, Data Protection Bill, markets, GST in gaming

TMS Ep491: GST on gaming, AI & Indian IT, Fitch's US downgrade and more

TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline

TMS Ep489: Maruti acquisition, Mumbai property price, DVR, semiconductors


Topics :railway stationartifical intelligenceMarketsimport

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon