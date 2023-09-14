Confirmation

3-day coordination meeting of RSS begins in Pune; Nadda among attendees

A three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, with 267 representatives from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits attending the conclave.

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Those participating in the meeting include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and representatives of organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Seva Bharti, Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sanskrit Bharti and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh, as per a release from the RSS.
There will be discussions in the meeting on the current social and national scenario, national security, education, service to the nation, and economy, it said.
Issues like environment-friendly lifestyle and maintaining social harmony will also come up for discussion in the meeting, the release said.
Bhagwat and Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering flowers to a photograph of Bharat Mata.

Topics : RSS Pune Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

