AAP chief Kejriwal to visit Hoshiarpur for 'Vikas Kranti' rally on Nov 18

Kejriwal and Mann will inaugurate a sewerage and water sanitation department project in the Doaba region, medical education facility and an Army training institute, Kang said

Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls

Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 900 crore in Hoshiarpur on November 18, a party leader said on Friday.
Malvinder Singh Kang, the AAP's chief spokesperson in Punjab, said Kejriwal will visit Hoshiarpur on Saturday to participate in the "Vikas Kranti" rally.
Kejriwal and Mann will inaugurate a sewerage and water sanitation department project in the Doaba region, medical education facility and an Army training institute, Kang said.
The state government has also decided to set up 23 sports facilities on panchayat land in villages, foundation stones for which will be laid during the rally, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

