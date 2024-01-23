After 5 years, India's criminal system will be most modern in world: Shah

Union Home Minister asserted that after 5 years, the country will get more than 9,000 scientific officers and forensic science experts every year | File image | (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Emphasising the importance of three new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that after 5 years, India's criminal justice system will be the most modern in the world.

Amit Shah, while addressing the 5th International and 44th All India Criminology Conference of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) said that the inauguration is happening at a time when India's criminal justice system is entering a new era.

"IPC, CrPC and Evidence Law have been scrapped and new laws have been introduced. I have been piloting these laws and with great courage, we have taken the decision that we have made compulsory the visit of forensic science officers at every crime scene for cases with punishment of 7 years or more. This will make the investigation easier, work of the judges will also get easier. Along with this, we are also trying to modernize the entire process. Right now it will take 5 years because it has different levels. But after 5 years, India's criminal justice system will be the most modern in the world," he said.

"If a government remains in power for 50 years, it makes 5-6 changes, but in just 10 years we have made more than 50 changes in every field," he added.

Union Home Minister asserted that after 5 years, the country will get more than 9,000 scientific officers and forensic science experts every year.

"Our government has brought the new education policy after 40 years. I can say that this education policy is completely built based on India but it will make our children prominent in the world stage also. After 5 years, this country will get more than 9,000 scientific officers and forensic science experts every year, we have made such arrangements in advance. In preventing crime, behavioural science plays as much role as strict administration," he asserted.

Further, Amit Shah added that the government is finding a technical solution for the police stations of the country which are located on the hills.

"We are also finding a technical solution for the police stations of the country which are located on the hills. Except for 7 police stations, every police station in the country has been connected to the computer and linked to the database. More than 15 crore prosecution data has been made online in the e-court and it speaks in all the languages of India. We have been able to record the data of approximately 2 crore prisoners through e-prison. We have made available 19 lakh results of e-forensic for the last 3 years in online data," he added.

Amit Shah also said that no matter how many stakeholders there are in the judicial process, there will be no benefit unless we integrate forensic science with them.

"At the time of independence, many people had said that how would India be able to survive without the British. This was a big fear in the world. But in 75 years we have become the world's largest democracy and the foundation of our democracy is much deeper. August 15, 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of independence, at that time India will be supreme in every sphere of life. It is the vision of 140 crore Indians and it is guiding the future of the country," he asserted.

"I see some challenges in front of these new three laws like becoming a modern police force equipped with technology while maintaining the principles of basic police. Do not let the importance of human presence diminish with the use of technology. Identifying hybrid and multi-dimensional threats and creating a network to protect the system," the Union Home Minister said.