JP Nadda inaugurates BJP party office in Gandhinagar ahead of 2024 polls

The BJP chief said that the party will not only emerge victorious but will also break its previous electoral record by a much larger seat tally

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state president CR Patil inaugurated the party office in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.
"I have got the opportunity to inaugurate the party office of the electoral constituency of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar," Nadda said addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
The BJP chief said that 25 other party offices will be inaugurated and he will have a meeting with the top party leaders in the state.
"Along with this, 25 other party offices will be inaugurated given the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I will also have a meeting and interaction with the top party leaders of Gujarat," Nadda said.
"The party office which I inaugurated and got an opportunity to look inside is equipped with the latest technology. More such officers are being built. The Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat will help to fulfil all the aspirations of our workers," he added.
The BJP chief said that the party will not only emerge victorious but will also break its previous electoral record by a much larger seat tally.
"I believe we will emerge victorious as well as cross our previous electoral record with a large number of seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said.
Lauding the state leadership for having an impressive track record of winning all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nadda said, "You have set a track record of winning 26 out of 26 seats. I believe that the people of Gujarat will vote PM Modi to power in 26 out of 26 seats again and contribute to creating a "Vikshit Bharat, Samarth Bharat and Saksham Bharat."
Speaking on the contribution of voters in Gujarat to furthering BJP's electoral prospects in the General elections, Nadda said, "Gujarat has always been at the forefront and will stay at the top place this time as well."

The BJP won in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat in the 2014 and 2019 elections with 60.1 per cent and 63.1 per cent vote share respectively. The Congress did not manage to win any seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections in the state. However, it was able to bag 33.5 per cent votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 32.6 per cent votes in the 2019 polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

