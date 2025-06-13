Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress slams Shah's remarks on Ahmedabad crash as 'insensitive'

Congress slams Shah's remarks on Ahmedabad crash as 'insensitive'

Sharing a brief clip from the home minister's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Shah's "nobody can stop accidents" remark was an abdication

Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday termed Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Ahmedabad following a plane crash "insensitive", and said the least he could offer is a promise of accountability, not a "shrug and a lecture on fate".

Sharing a brief clip from the home minister's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Shah's "nobody can stop accidents" remark was an abdication.    ALSO READ: Bodies of six Air India crash victims handed over to relatives, say police

 

"When a plane crashes and people die, the least a home minister can offer is a promise of accountability, not a shrug and a lecture on fate. Nobody can stop accidents' is an abdication. If nothing can be prevented, why do we have ministries at all," Khera asked in a post on X. 

 
 

"Aviation accidents are not acts of God - they are preventable. That's why we have aviation regulators, safety protocols, and crisis response systems," Khera said.

Going by the home minister's logic, should we stop investing in safety infrastructure, regulation, or crisis preparedness altogether, Khera asked.

"Just leave it to fate and call it a day?" Khera said.

There was no immediate reaction to Khera's remarks from the BJP.

Tagging Khera's post, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, "Is this what the Union Home Minister should be saying now? It is most insensitive." 

  Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance of saving anyone.

 

 

There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat, so it was impossible to save anyone, Shah told reporters.

The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he said.

Shah also expressed condolences to the relatives of those killed in the accident.

"The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him," he said.

Air India said 241 of the 242 persons on board the flight died in the crash, which also killed residents of a medical college as it crashed onto the building.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Two NDA candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Police prevents BJP leaders from visiting violence-hit Bengal's Maheshtala

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash row: Congress seeks SC report on allegations against Justice Varma

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

India suffered 3 setbacks from US: Cong blames govt's foreign policy

Modi, Narendra Modi

11 years of Modi govt: Infra revolution boosting 'ease of living', says PM

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash BJP Indian National Congress Congress Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon