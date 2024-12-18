Business Standard
Congress amended Constitution 77 times, BJP only 22: Amit Shah retorts

Amit Shah contrasts BJP's and Congress' approaches to Constitutional amendments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised the Congress party, comparing Constitutional amendments enacted under BJP governments with those introduced by Congress-led administrations.
 
Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said the current Parliament session would reveal which party truly upholds Constitutional values.
 
Targeting former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Shah alleged that Congress treated the Constitution as a “private fiefdom” of one family.
 
Highlighting differences in approaches to Constitutional amendments, Shah remarked, “The Opposition says we will change the Constitution. A provision to change the Constitution is already there in our Constitution. The Congress, during its 55 years of rule, made 77 amendments to our Constitution, while the BJP, in 16 years, did so only 22 times.”
 

Comparing Constitutional amendments: Congress vs BJP

Shah elaborated on the amendments made by both parties, accusing Congress of altering fundamental provisions for political advantage while claiming that the BJP focused on citizen empowerment and governance improvement.

Key amendments during Congress rule highlighted by Amit Shah

1st Amendment (June 18, 1951): Introduced by Jawaharlal Nehru, this restricted the right to freedom of expression under Article 19(1)(a).

24th Amendment (November 5, 1971): Under Indira Gandhi, this amendment empowered Parliament to curtail fundamental rights, reducing their protection.
 
39th Amendment (August 10, 1975): Enacted during the Emergency, it exempted the Prime Minister’s and President’s elections from judicial review, safeguarding political leaders.
 
45th Amendment: Introduced changes that Shah claimed were politically driven.

Amendments introduced by the BJP as highlighted by Shah

101st Amendment (2018): Revolutionised India’s tax system by introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), creating a unified taxation framework.
 
102nd Amendment (2018): Granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) for better representation of backward communities.
 
103rd Amendment (2019): Provided a 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and government jobs to address economic inequality.
 
105th Amendment (2021): Restored states’ authority to identify Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), reinforcing federalism and regional autonomy.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Amit Shah Indian constitution Constitution Bharatiya Janata Party Congress BS Web Reports Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

