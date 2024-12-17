Business Standard
Home / India News / Himachal to include constitutional values in school curriculum syllabus

Himachal to include constitutional values in school curriculum syllabus

He directed the officers to complete all the formalities for setting up these schools in a time-bound manner and directed them to prepare parameters for their administrative control

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to complete all the formalities. | Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the school curriculum in the state would include syllabus related to constitutional values.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Education Department, Sukhu said that six schools, each in every assembly constituency, would be equipped with all the necessary facilities, like adequate staff and other infrastructural conveniences, such as labs and libraries, to its implementation.

He directed the officers to complete all the formalities for setting up these schools in a time-bound manner and directed them to prepare parameters for their administrative control.

A calendar of activities for the whole year would also be prepared for all schools, which would contain details of academic and other activities of each day, he stated, according to a release.

 

The government was giving special preference to imparting quality education and apprising the students about their duties and responsibilities for their all-around development, the release stated.

According to the release, these measures were being adopted as a part of "Vyavastha Parivartan" to bring rationalisation to the education department, and steps were being taken for the deployment of teachers and strengthening the educational infrastructure.

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM-led APCRDA approved infra works worth Rs 24,276 cr: Andhra minister

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Ambani, Adani exit Bloomberg's $100 billion club amid financial setbacks

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Looking to automate highway construction on pilot basis, says Morth

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

News updates: Grap 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns severe

Pollution, Air pollution

Air quality panel invokes Grap 4 in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'

Sukhu said that the headmaster or principal of the school would have to regularly send information about teachers departing on leave to the Deputy Director's office, which would help in ensuring the presence of teachers in schools as well.

The Chief Minister, while discussing the 'Guest Teacher Policy,' said that it would help in maintaining continuity in the teaching and learning process, and in case the regular teacher of the educational institution goes on leave, the services of qualified teachers will be taken, and this will also not disrupt the studies of the children.

Sukhu further said that in order to strengthen the higher education system, the process of rationalisation is being adopted in colleges also. Along with the inclusion of new subjects in the colleges, their rationalisation is also being done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

election

Parliament session highlights: One Nation One Election Bill likely to be introduced on Dec 17 in LS

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Cong anti-women, amended Constitution to help dynasty: FM Sitharaman in RS

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Development, nationalism have to be viewed from prism of Preamble: VP

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of 'diluting' provisions of Constitution

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis hits out at Oppn, accuses it of not believing in Constitution

Topics : Indian constitution Himachal Pradesh Education ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon