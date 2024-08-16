Business Standard
Home / Politics / Counterfeit notes rife again, claims Congress, questions demonetisation

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked what has the 2016 demonetisation achieved if neither black money nor counterfeiting has been curbed

Eight years after the non-biological PM ground the economy to a halt through demonetisation, it appears that counterfeit notes have become rife once again: Jairam Ramesh | (Photo PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

The Congress on Friday claimed the counterfeit notes have become rife once again and termed as an "eyewash" the government's assertion that the overall number of counterfeit notes detected has fallen.
The opposition party also claimed that counterfeiting has just moved rapidly to higher-value notes.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked what has the 2016 demonetisation achieved if neither black money nor counterfeiting has been curbed.
"Eight years after the non-biological PM ground the economy to a halt through demonetisation, it appears that counterfeit notes have become rife once again - The number of counterfeit Rs 500 notes of the new series that have been detected has nearly quadrupled between 2018-19 and 2023-24. The number of fake Rs 2,000 notes has tripled since 2020-21, he claimed.
"While the Government can claim that the overall number of counterfeit notes detected has fallen, this is an eyewash. Counterfeiting has just moved rapidly to higher-value notes, including those that were introduced specifically in the aftermath of demonetisation," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"This admission of increased counterfeiting comes shortly after the non-biological PM himself made a stunning admission of the widespread prevalence of black money during the election campaign, accusing his favourites A1 and A2 of bearing tempos and sacks full of black money," he said.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

