Many BJP MLAs to join Cong before Maharashtra Assembly polls, claims Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday claimed many BJP MLAs will join his party before the state assembly elections.

Patole was talking to reporters after the induction of former BJP MP Shishupal Patle into the party.

The Congress leader alleged there is a lot of resentment among the allies of the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar.

"Many leaders of the BJP and its allies will join the Congress in the coming days," Patole said.

Patle, a former MP from Bhandara, said the BJP has changed and become a party of contractors and traders.